President to deliver State of Nation Address Wednesday

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 06 - 2023 , 07:41

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker and the Judiciary to receive the President's Message on the State of the Nation.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced on Friday on the floor of the House when he presented the Business Statement for the fifth week ending Friday, March 10.

He urged MPs to be punctual and seated in the Chamber latest by 9.15 a.m. for the SONA and advised them not to enter the Chamber with their guests.

He said a motion to thank the President for the Message on the State of the Nation would be moved on Thursday, March 9, and the debate would last for six days; Thursday, March 9, to Friday, March 17.

In that regard, mover and seconder of motion would be given 25 minutes to speak; chairpersons, ranking members and ministers would have 15 minutes; other members, 10 minutes and winding up by leadership will take 30 minutes.

Mr Afenyo Markin said the allotment of time was to ensure that many members as possible were given the opportunity to contribute to the President's message.

Minister of Health

Prior to the President's address, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman- Manu, is expected to appear before the House to apprise members on steps being taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Questions

During the week, six ministers would be expected to appear before the House to answer 32 questions.

The ministers are Health; Energy; national security; Environment, science, Technology and innovation; Tourism, Art and Culture, as well as minister of roads and highways.

The questions would be made up of four urgent and 28 oral.

Among the questions to be asked is one by the Member of Parliament for Jaman South, William Okofo-Dateh, on what urgent steps the Ministry of Health is taking to replace the malfunctioning X-ray machine and generator at the St Mary's Hospital at Drobo in the constituency since it was affecting health delivery, resulting in the death of patients almost on a daily basis.

The questions would also include one by the MP for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, to ask the Minister of Energy when contractors extending electricity to Yaborae, Nkyenekyene, Cement, Dzilakope, Old Chantai, will return.