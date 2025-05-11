Next article: It was simply a kind gesture to Agradaa - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to video trend on why he gave Agradaa dollars

President Mahama visits Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in London

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics May - 11 - 2025 , 11:28 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday morning visited the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in London.

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been in London for some weeks now after she was taken ill on Friday, March 28, 2025, and was first admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra the following day for medical evaluation.

Her condition sparked public concern, given her central role in the current administration.

In a statement, the government confirmed that the Vice President had received the required treatment and was in stable condition.

The statement further noted that doctors had recommended additional medical evaluation abroad as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring a complete recovery.

Following the advice, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commenced a three-week medical leave on April 7, 2025.

The Vice President’s leave has been dedicated to her recuperation and overall well-being, with expectations of her return to active duty in the coming weeks, President Mahama stated on April 24, 2025 when he gave an update on the Vice President's health, while speaking at the official launch of the government’s nationwide sanitary pad distribution initiative.

On Sunday morning [May 11], President Mahama shared a photo of himself and the Vice President on social media with "a Special Mother's Day" greeting.

President Mahama wrote: "A special Mother’s Day greeting to my Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I had the pleasure of visiting earlier this morning.

"She is taking a deserved rest after recovering from illness and looking forward to resuming her duties soon," the President added.

"To her and all Ghanaian mothers, I say Happy Mother’s Day," President Mahama wrote.

Writer's email: enoch.frimpong@graphic.com.gh

