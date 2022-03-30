President Akufo-Addo is not confident to speak on Ghana's economy - Minority

The Leader of the Minority in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, thinks that President Akufo-Addo does not have any confidence again to talk about Ghana's economy due to the bad state of the economy.
For him, President Akufo-Addo did not touch on the country's economy during his 2022 State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, due to the fact that he has lost the confidence to talk about the country's economy.
Mr Haruna who was reacting immediately after President Akufo-Addo had delivered his SONA said the President "willfully downplayed the hardships" Ghanaians were going through.
He said the Minority was expecting the President to deliver a true state of the nation’s address, saying “We expected him to deliver the true state of the nation's address which will reflect the growing hardship and suffering of the Ghanaian economy.”
That, the Minority Leader added, “Regrettably, Mr Speaker, he (President Akufo-Addo) himself today doesn't have the confidence to even talk about the economy.”
For Mr Iddrisu, President Akufo-Addo only came to the house to continue with his promises and slogans.
He, however, seconded the motion to debate on the SONA at a later date.