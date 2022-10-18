'Politics of comparisons works when elections are before us' - Gabby

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has urged members of the party to desist from playing the politics of equalization with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on issues such as inflation, interest rates & cedi depreciation.
According to him, comparisons only work when in the electioneering period but at the moment Ghanaian citizens were focused on "how to make ends meet".
Mr Otchere-Darko charged members of the party to use their energies to show what was being done to bring relief.
In a series of tweets, he explained that the world was facing an economic crisis like never before, adding that Ghana had been hit ver hard because its economic recovery was being delicately managed pre-COVID-19.
He tweeted: "NPP shouldn’t play the politics of equalization with the NDC on inflation, interest rates & cedi depreciation. The world is facing an economic crisis like never before in peace time. Ghana has been hit very hard because our economic recovery was being delicately managed pre-COVID.
"This is not election year, so don’t treat Ghanaians like voters but citizens. Politics of comparisons works when elections are before us. Right now people just care about how to make ends meet. Use your energy in showing what is being done to bring relief".
In July this year, Ghana started engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout to restore macro-economic stability.
Ghana is hoping to receive up to $3 billion in loans for over three years under the IMF arrangement to boost its finances and support the balance of payments.