Policy makers must consider children — NCCE

THE Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, has called on policy makers to make children an integral part of their planning in order to unearth their hidden potential for the development of the country.
According to him, the state owed it a duty to mould and shape children, whether orphans or born out of wedlock for a brighter future and thus, called on the state to nurture a sense of responsibility and nationalism towards children who were the future leaders of the country.
He explained that it was pathetic to see children begging for alms on the street while others begged to make a living at the expense of their education.
Mr Latsu made these statements at a childs rights protection sensitisation programme at Dodo-Dompa in the Kadjebi District in the Oti Region.
The programme was sponsored by the Nkwanta Cluster Office of World Vision Ghana.
National development
He contended that the protection of the rights of children and their welfare played a pivotal role in the future development of the nation.
Mr Latsu said they should not be deprived of their right to education irrespective of their background so as to prepare them effectively and efficiently for the future.
The District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr Eric Arthur Fynn, said the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child placed obligation on states to protect children from all forms of maltreatment perpetrated by adults and to undertake preventive and treatment programmes in that regard.
Guaranteeing well-being
Mr Fynn explained that the CHRAJ abhorred violence against them including all forms of physical, sexual and mental violence, neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, harm or abuse, including commercial sexual exploitation which had the tendency to prevent them from living in a safe environment must be avoided to guarantee their well-being.
Mr Simon Ayasu, the Asafoatse of Dodo-Dompa, thanked the educative team for the programme which had enlightened them on the need to protect and safeguard the well-being of their children.
Similar programmes were held at Titiaka, Sabram, Poase-Cement, Dodo-Fie, among others.