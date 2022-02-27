PLAYBACK: Exploring the boundaries of freedom of speech

The National Media Commission (NMC) in collaboration with CitiTV organised a discussion on the topic, "Exploring the boundaries of freedom of speech, the professional, ethical and legal dimensions."
On the panel were private legal practitioner, Ace Anan Ankomah; Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong; Founder of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Prof. Kwame Karikari. Citi TV’s Vivian Kai Lokko was the moderator.
The discussion highlighted the professional, ethical and legal dimensions of issues of free speech in Ghana.
Attached below is a playback of the discussion.