Parliament this week: House to extend sitting

Daniel Kenu Politics Jul - 10 - 2023 , 07:14

With barley six weeks left for Parliament to rise, the Business Committee of the House has recommended extended sitting periods to ensure that bills programmed are considered and passed expeditiously.

The recommendation, if adopted, would also facilitate the consideration of other parliamentary business that would require the attention of the House.

The Deputy Majority Leader and Vice-Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the suggestion to the House last Friday at the presentation of the Business Statement for this week.

This second meeting is expected to be the shortest in a season and would end before August 9.

It is as a result of a number of assignments involving the Speaker and leadership.

Chief among the assignments is the nationwide tour which started last month to mark Ghana's 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, said in the face of the challenge, Members of Parliament (MPs) would have to sacrifice by reporting on time and be prepared to sit for longer hours.

Ministers

This week, nine ministers are billed to appear before the House to answer 45 questions.

They are the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong.

The rest are Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond; Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

Committees are also expected to expedite action on Bills for the consideration of the House.

The bills include the Rent Bill, 2023 and the Budget Bill, 2023.