Oda MP initiates projects for 3 schools

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has initiated the construction of educational facilities for three schools at Akyem Oda.
The projects are a six classroom block for the Oda Presbyterian A and C primary schools; a computer laboratory complex with offices and auxiliary facilities for the St. Luke Roman Catholic Junior High School and a 10-seater place of convenience for the Oda Presbyterian cluster of schools.
Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, Mr Acquah recalled that following a rainstorm that hit Oda on April 5, 2021, a number of structures, including school blocks, were destroyed.
He explained that he, together with the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, Ms Victoria Adu, and the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, got the support of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) and other organisations to re-roof the schools.
Mr Acquah, however, said during his tour of the schools, he identified other needs hence the provision of the facilities for those educational institutions.
He said all the projects had been awarded to local contractors who were expected to complete the projects within three months.
Sod-cutting
For her part, Ms Adu, who cut the sod for the commencement of work, commended Mr Acquah for his quick response in solving some of the challenges in the municipality.
Ms Adu said she had been a former headteacher for the Oda Presbyterian cluster of schools for 18 years and realised that the place of convenience serving more than 1,000 pupils and many teachers was problematic.
She called on the contractors working on the three projects not only to complete them on schedule, but also execute them to meet the contract specification.