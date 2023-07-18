Obeng-Fosu to contest Adentan NPP primary

Severious Kale-Dery Politics Jul - 18 - 2023 , 07:06

‘Orphan’ constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) throughout the country are bubbling over with excitement, as the party gives the green light for the opening of parliamentary nominations.

A former constituency Youth Organiser of Adentan, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has joined the race to lead the party to reclaim the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Homeboy

Last week Tuesday, his campaign office at Fafraha was agog as party faithful thronged there to wish him well, pledged their support for him and to witness the presentation of the nomination forms to him.

Known among party faithful as Baba Tauffic the Homeboy, Mr Obeng-Fosu is a grassroots man in the constituency helping the party in the constituency in various capacities.

A former Electoral Area Coordinator for Amrahia-Malejor, Baaba Maison, and the current Coordinator for New Adentan East Electoral Area, Kelly Steve Oppong Nyinah, led a team of enthusiastic supporters to pick the form from the constituency party office on behalf of the aspirant.

It was all jubilation amid singing, drumming and dancing from the constituency office to the office of the aspirant.

Presentation

Presenting the forms, Mrs Maison expressed delight that “such a hardworking and very popular grassroots politician in Adentan has offered himself to lead the party to reclaim its lost seat in 2024.”

She recalled that Obeng-Fosu, as the constituency Youth Organiser, led the youth wing to secure its first-ever twin victory for the party in 2016 together with his colleague constituency executives at the time, when the then candidate, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, won the seat and President Akufo-Addo won the presidential race in the constituency.

“My success as Electoral Area Coordinator would not have been possible without the support, hard work and loyalty of our ‘Homeboy’ Baba Tauffic, when he was the constituency youth organiser.

“Today, he has risen to become the youngest member of the Council of Patrons and it is time to reward his hard work by rallying behind him for victory,” she urged party members in the constituency to a thunderous applause.

Show of love

In his acceptance speech, Mr Obeng-Fosu, currently the Public Relations Officer of the Energy Ministry, said he was both overwhelmed and surprised by the love shown by his fellow patriots who thronged his office for the presentation.

“I sincerely thank you all for your massive grassroot support.

Today, I assure you that the confidence you have reposed in me will not be taken for granted.

He urged all party members to continue supporting him, the party and government through thick and thin so that together, the NPP would ‘break the 8’ with a seat from Adentan and a commanding majority in Parliament.