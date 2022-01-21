Obasanjo, Ya-Na, Chief Imam commiserate with John Mahama

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to express his condolences on the death of his brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.
The Nigerian and African statesman, who handed over the chair of the continental security, body, the Tana High-Level Forum on Security to MrFollow @Graphicgh
Mahama, used the opportunity to also commiserate with the Mahama family.
He also said special prayers for the former President and his family.
Representatives
Representatives of the Ya-Na Abukari II also called on the former President to express the Gbewaa Palace’s condolence to the Mahama family on the loss of his brother.
The delegation was led by the Chief of Pishigu and former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Naa Alhassan Andani.
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, and the Imam of the Ahlsunna Wal Jama’a, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, visited the former President to commiserate with him.
Family
The late Adam Mahama died on the last day of 2021 and has since been buried in his hometown, Bole. The family is holding the 7th day Adua on Thursday at Bole. A book of condolence has also been opened in Accra for three days.
President Mahama, together with his wife, Lordina, and his siblings who received the Chief Imam and Sheikh Umar, thanked them for the courtesy and for their prayers for the Mahama family during this time.
Also at the Mahama residence was a delegation from the Ringway Estates Assemblies of God Church where the former President and his wife worship.
The church delegation expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and also prayed for them.
The final funeral rites will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Bole in the Savannah Region.