Kwesimintsim MP donates to Apremdo community

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has donated 100 bags of cement to the Apremdo community in his constituency.
The donation is to speed up the completion of the Apremdo Community Centre which was started in 2020.
The donation, which was done on Wednesday, was led by the NPP First Vice- Chairman for the Kwesimintsim Constituency, Mr Jerry Hanson.
Rationale
Explaining to the Daily Graphic the rationale for the donation, Dr Armah, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, described the project as “laudable”.
He said the project sought to address the social challenges of the community and also improve the welfare of residents.
Dr Armah told the Daily Graphic that last Wednesday’s donation was in addition to an initial 100 bags he donated last year, bringing the total donation to 200 bags of cement so far towards the project.
“I remain committed to contributing towards developmental projects initiated by our chiefs to the benefits of my constituents,” the MP told the Daily Graphic.
Earlier, the MP also supported other communities and projects within the constituency.
For instance,100 bags of cement were also donated towards the building of the Kwesimintsim central mosque, while 130 sewing machines and dryers were distributed to some beneficiaries in collaboration with MASLOC.
Other beneficiaries were the Anaji Kundum Community, which the MP supported with 200 bags of cement and GH¢20,000 for the construction of the Anaji Community Centre, while the Kwesimintsim command of the Ghana Police Service also benefited from the MP’s generosity when the command received five motorbikes to facilitate its monitoring activities.
Under the “Light up Kwesimintsim project,” about 600 street bulbs have been installed in the first phase, while the second phase would see more than 1,000 streetlights fixed under the initiative of Dr Armah.