NPP's National Youth Organizer vows to secure party's victory in 2024 Elections

Kweku Zurek Politics Jul - 12 - 2023 , 00:06

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has made a resolute commitment to ensuring his party's triumph in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Mustapha expressed his unwavering determination to work tirelessly for the party's victory, urging NPP supporters and youth to rally behind the party's cause.

Mustapha challenged party members and supporters to unite and consolidate their efforts in preparation for next year's general elections.

Emphasizing his unwavering dedication to the NPP's success, he stated, "We will give our all, even extra. If we have to squeeze water out of stones to win the 2024 elections, I, as the National Youth Organizer, am ready to do it. If I have to go to the peak of Mount Everest and bring it down for the NPP to win, I am ready to do it, but I will do it together with a party that is united in purpose."

Prominent contenders for the position include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, among others. These individuals are poised to engage in a spirited competition to secure the NPP's flagbearer candidacy.

The NPP's main congress is scheduled for November 4, where party members will convene to elect their presidential candidate for the highly anticipated 2024 elections.