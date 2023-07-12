NPP vetting committee clears all 10 presidential aspirants

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 12 - 2023 , 05:30

The vetting committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared all 10 presidential aspirants for the special Electoral College election.

The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Boakye Agarko. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Addai-Nimoh Francis, Joe Nana Ghartey and Dr Konadu Apreku

A press statement signed by the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Wednesday (July 12, 2023), said the National Council of the party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee's recommendations on July 20, 2023.

Read the full statement below: