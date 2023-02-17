NPP ready to reclaim Navrongo Central seat

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has vowed to work extra hard to reclaim the Navrongo Central parliamentary seat the party lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.
This, the party said, is to honour the late Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.
The NPP lost the Navrongo Central seat to the NDC in the 2020 general elections.
First anniversary
The Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Anthony Namoo, made the pledge at a special lecture to mark the one-year anniversary of the passing of the former MP at Navrongo.
The solemn ceremony was graced by party bigwigs, regional and constituency executives across the region.
Mr Adda, who occupied a number of ministerial portfolios, including Aviation and Sanitation, died on October 14, 2021, after a short illness, and was buried in his hometown of Pungu in the Upper East Region on February 12, 2022.
The ceremony was marked with a procession to his tomb at Pungu, his hometown, to lay wreaths and a special lecture at the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS).
Mr Namoo stressed that the only reward to immortalise the memory of the late Kofi Adda was for the party to recapture the Navrongo Central seat in 2024”.
"As a party, we will do everything possible to win the parliamentary seat to honour the soul of our late MP who worked tirelessly to develop the area during his tenure,” he said.
Close ranks
The Regional Chairman said: “Let us close our ranks as a party in this constituency and come together to prosecute efficient and effective political campaign towards recapturing the parliamentary seat again.
He stated that it was not too herculean for the party to win back the seat, stressing: “The executives and the party members need to work hard and go the extra mile to win the seat for the party”.
He explained that the party had achieved a lot in the area, which must be well trumpeted to win the hearts of the electorates.
“Let us make history by committing and dedicating ourselves as party members towards breaking the '8' rule for the party to continue its policies and programmes,” he noted.
Unity
The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, said the party hierarchy in the region was working very hard to unite the rank and file in the constituency to bring everybody on board towards the party’s agenda.
“I want to assure the teeming party members that we will address the division in the party to the party’s chances of winning both the parliamentary seat and the presidential elections,” Mr Yakubu stated.
For her part, the wife of the late MP, Victoria Acheampong Adda, reiterated the need for peace in the party if they wished to take the mantle of parliamentary leadership in the constituency in the next elections.
Declaration
Meanwhile, Joseph Adongo, the Municipal Chief Executive for the Kassena-Nankana Municipality has declared his intentions to contest the party’s primaries in the constituency to lead the party to the 2024 elections.
According to him, he is familiar with the issues in the constituency and stands tall among the people with intentions to contest in the upcoming primary, saying: “I have been a loyal and committed party member who can better represent the people in the next parliament.”