NPP Presidential Primary: Dr. Akoto commits to backing winner on November 4

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 20 - 2023 , 15:48

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a contender for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidacy has expressed confidence in his vision for Ghana's economic prosperity as he looks ahead to the crucial November 4 primary.

Nonetheless, Dr. Akoto has affirmed his readiness to throw his full support behind whoever the delegates select to carry the NPP's banner in the 2024 general elections.

"I want to make it clear that I am fully prepared to stand shoulder to shoulder with the candidate chosen by the delegates to lead our Party on November 4, 2023. Our aim is to secure another term for the NPP," he asserts.

Addressing the press in Accra, Dr. Akoto emphasized that the Party's November 4 presidential primaries hold significant importance but not to the extent of being a decisive factor for the Party.

"It serves as the platform to designate one of us to represent our esteemed Party in the forthcoming Presidential elections on December 7, 2024," he said.

"It presents an opportunity for us all to rally behind one individual and work collectively to 'break the 8,' rather than fracture the Party," he underscored.

Dr. Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture and ex-Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, secured 36 votes in the NPP's Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.

He extended gratitude to the delegates for granting him the opportunity to participate in the primary and urged his supporters to exert every effort to secure victory on November 4.

Dr. Akoto pointed to his unwavering dedication to the UP tradition, evident in his extensive service to the Party—an attribute he believes has endeared him to the Party's delegates.

He stressed that the presidential race should serve to consolidate the NPP, rather than create divisions, with the collective goal of 'breaking the 8' in 2024.

The seasoned politician, boasting over 18 years of experience in the UN systems, will face off against three other candidates on November 4, 2023, for the NPP presidential primary. His placed fourth in the Special Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.

In the ensuing weeks, he is poised to ramp up his campaign efforts, re-strategizing for the impending showdown in the party's presidential primary. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto occupies the third position on the ballot paper.

With over 210,000 party delegates anticipated to cast their votes, the upcoming elections promises to be a widely-watched event.