Ellembelle: The disagreement between MP and DCE over fixing a bad road [VIDEO]

Sep - 21 - 2023

The disagreement between the Ellembelle DCE, Bonzoe K. and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah over the fixing of a bad road in the area.

The MP, Armah Kofi Buah said to have procured fuel for a grader to level a bad road in the area.

But the DCE for the area, Bonzoe intervened and insisted the road was already under contract with a contractor on site working on the road.

His argument was that, Mr Armah Kofi Buah was just engaging in an "unnecesary politics" to deliberately send signals out there that he was the one was fixing the road when the government had already given the road to a contractor who was on site.

Mr Armah Kofi Buah on his part argued that there was no contractor on site and that since the road was very bad and unmotorable, he had to fix it from his personal resources to make it motorable and comfortable for the people.

He said he was in Accra and constantly received complaints about the bad nature of the road with constituents asking him to come their aid while the DCE was in the constituency was not doing anything about it.

The following exchanges as depicted in the attached below ensued between the DCE and the MP on site.

The differences have since been resolved and the contractor is back on site working.