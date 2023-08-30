NPP National Council alone to vote in Agyarko, Addai-Nimoh run-off

Graphic.com.gh Politics Aug - 30 - 2023 , 18:13

It has been decided that it is only members of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that will vote on September 2, 2023 in the run-off between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to decide who takes fifth spot in the November 4, 2023 presidential primary of the party.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto were last Saturday selected at a special delegates conference as the first four for the race.

Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko garnered nine votes each for a tie at the fifth position.

To help break the tie, the Elections Committee announced that there was going to be a run-off in line with the party's constitution.

What was not clear was whether all the 961 delegates who voted last Saturday will have to vote again.

Addressing the press after a National Council meeting on Wednesday, the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong said it has been concluded that the run-off should be held but only members of the National Council will decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

The decision, he said was to help save time and cost.

The run-off will be held at the NPP headquarters at Assylum Down.