NPP: Ken Agyapong, Hopeson Adorye and 3 others to face disciplinary committee for misconduct

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Aug - 27 - 2023 , 18:28

Kennedy Agyapong one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants, Hopeson Adorye and three other members of the governing party are to face the Disciplinary Committee of the party for misconduct.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong has explained that this was a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the party's constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7) during Saturday’s special delegates conference that shortlisted five presidential candidates.

Kennedy Agyapong for instance in a live radio interview had threatened to give President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia a “show down” if they wanted to go to “opposition.”

His allegation was that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia had a hand in the “chasing” out of his [Ken] agent from the polling station at North East during the election.

Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye on his part had also alleged in a live radio and television interview that the Chief of Staff was sitting in an office at the party headquarters during the election and was paying monies to delegates.

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Sunday (Aug 27), stated that Mr Agyapong will be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.

The others to be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee for misconduct are Hopeson Adorye, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo and Musa Sulemana.

“Pursuant to Article 10(7)(5) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely: Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana and Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye will be referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee. This is a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggests potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the Party’s Constitution and potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

“Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, pursuant to the above-mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.”

Attached below is a copy of the press statement

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY EXTENDS GRATITUDE TO STAKEHOLDERS FOR EXEMPLARY SPECIAL ELECTORAL COLLEGE ELECTION

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) extends its heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful execution of the Special Electoral College Election which took place on Saturday. August 26. 2023. We commend the collaborative efforts of the Presidential Elections Committee. the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, Media partners, aspirants, delegates, supporters, and the general public for their unwavering dedication to the democratic process.

We extend our congratulations to all aspirants and their supporters for their responsible conduct. following the guidelines, rules, and regulations set forth for the election. Your commitment to the democratic principles of the Party is acknowledged and celebrated.

While the majority of voting centers experienced a smooth process, we acknowledge that isolated incidents occurred at certain locations. The leadership of the Party unequivocally condemns such incidents and emphasizes our unwavering commitment to the integrity and fairness of the election process.

Pursuant to Article 10(7)(5) of the NPP Constitution, certain individuals namely:

Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo Mr. Musa Sulemana Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

will be referred to the Party's Disciplinary Committee. This is a direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the Party's Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. pursuant to the above mentioned constitutional provisions, will also he summoned before the Disciplinary

Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.

The NPP remains committed to upholding democratic values. accountability, and the highest standards of conduct. We are confident that this disciplinary process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality.

Signed

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY