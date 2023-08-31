NPP Prez aspirant Boakye Agyarko withdraws from run-off over Electoral College controversy

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming run-off election following a recent announcement that only members of the National Council would participate in the voting process.

His withdrawal follows the NPP's decision to convene its National Council as an electoral college to resolve the tie between Agyarko and his fellow competitor, Francis Addai Nimoh, both of whom secured fifth place in the recently concluded super delegate conference.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, Mr. Agyarko criticized the move, stating that the National Council's shortlisting of a few individuals to represent the larger body of 955 participants from the first round of voting last Saturday was unconstitutional. He further argued that establishing a new electoral college also violates the party's constitution.

Expressing his concern, the former Energy Minister stated, "It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream."

He continued, "Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner are only detrimental to fair play and justice. It is a clear violation of the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College. It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with."

Given these objections, Mr. Agyarko concluded that he could not, in good conscience, participate in an electoral process that deviates from an initially agreed-upon procedure.

"I, therefore, respectfully serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well," Agyarko affirmed.

Background

During the NPP's Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, four presidential aspirants secured spots for the upcoming contest on November 4. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led the pack with 68.15% (629 votes), followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 15.03% (132 votes).

Alan Kyerematen secured the third position with 10.29% (95 votes), and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 3.90% (36 votes).

Surprisingly, the conference, which aimed to select five candidates, saw a tie for fifth place. Both Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko garnered nine votes each, prompting the decision to hold a run-off election slated for September 2, 2023.

