NPP announces nominations for Assin North by-election

Kweku Zurek Politics May - 31 - 2023 , 06:50

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that nominations for the upcoming Assin North by-election in the Central Region will open on Wednesday, May 31.

The announcement follows the recent declaration by Parliament that the Assin North Parliamentary seat is vacant, following a Supreme Court ruling on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson to hold the seat.

The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court ordered the removal of James Gyakye Quayson's name from Parliament's records as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency on May 17. In light of this development, the NPP has scheduled an internal primary to select their candidate for the by-election.

According to a statement signed by the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the nomination forms will be available for purchase at the Constituency Party Office from May 31 to June 1. The party has set the internal election date for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The decision to hold the primary was approved by the NPP's Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30, 2023. In their statement, the party outlined the timelines for the by-election process and stated that detailed Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the parliamentary primary election will be made available to stakeholders.

The Assin North by-election is set to be a significant event, as various political parties will vie for the opportunity to fill the vacant parliamentary seat. As the NPP opens nominations, all eyes will be on the candidates who emerge to compete in the election, which is scheduled to take place on June 7.