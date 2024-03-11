Nii Noi Nortey launches decentralized campaign, urges NPP members to rally for victory

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 11 - 2024 , 09:54

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has kickstarted his campaign with a decentralized approach, urging party members to strive for success in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Advertisement

Addressing a select group of NPP members at his office in Accra, Nortey emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

He called for unity and dedication among NPP members in Klottey Korle, stressing the need for proactive engagement in the campaign process.

The NPP Constituency Organizer for Klottey Korle, Eric Doe echoed Nortey's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of active participation in the campaign from the onset. He highlighted the departure from traditional campaign strategies, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach to achieve favorable outcomes.

Mr. Nortey outlined his campaign strategy, emphasizing a retail approach that involves the active participation of all NPP members in the constituency. He emphasized the importance of grassroots involvement, stating that success lies in reaching out to every polling station.

Advertisement

The 'Win Your Polling Station' initiative, according to Mr. Nortey, aims to optimize campaign efficiency through a division of labour. He emphasized the importance of building trust and representation at each polling station to effectively communicate the party's message.

Regarding the perception of politically biased polling stations, Mr. Nortey remained optimistic, asserting that hard work and dedication can win over voters irrespective of party affiliations. He urged supporters to focus on engaging with voters and winning their hearts.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Mr. Nortey remained resolute in his belief that victory is achievable through collective effort and hard work. He emphasized the pivotal role of supporters in securing the parliamentary seat for Klottey Korle in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Eric Doe reiterated the need for proactive engagement among party members, emphasizing the importance of adopting innovative campaign strategies. He urged members to take initiative and actively contribute to the campaign efforts, underscoring the collective responsibility in shaping the party's electoral success.

Nii Noi Nortey is set to contest against Dr. Zanetor Rawlings of the National Democratic Congress in the parliamentary elections for the Klottey Korle constituency on December 7, 2024.