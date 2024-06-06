Next article: Reshuffle at Electoral Commission: Serebour Quaicoe now Director for Training

NDC suspends four Amenfi Central Constituency Executives for "anti-party behavior"

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 06 - 2024 , 18:24

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended four executives from the Amenfi Central Constituency for alleged "anti-party behavior," according to a statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The suspended executives include Mr. Raphael Andoh Kwaw (Constituency Chairman), Mr. Richmond Aleke (Constituency Organizer), Madam Grace Kwaw (Women's Organizer), and Madam Janet Fynn (Deputy Women's Organizer).

Their suspension is effective immediately and will last for an initial period of six months, with the possibility of extension.

The statement further clarifies that, the suspended members' affiliation with the NDC is temporarily revoked and the case will be referred to the party's National Disciplinary Committee for further investigation and potential disciplinary action.

Additionally, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Hon. Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has been summoned before the NDC's Political Committee.

To ensure continued operations in the constituency, the party has established an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force for Amenfi Central. Mrs. Joana Gyan will chair this task force until further notice.