NDC's Otokunor graduates with PhD

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has successfully graduated with a doctorate degree in Agric Economics and Policy from the University of Ghana.
He graduated on Friday, July 29, 2022.
In a post on Facebook, celebrating his academic feat, Mr. Otokunor said: "So today is the biggest day in my life (Graduating from UG with a PhD in Agric Economics) and have decided to do so by breaking a 15 year old jinx of not wearing western suit and tie. But guess what, when I did, I chose purely made in Ghana. Hehehe the smock can rest small…."
Many NDC activists and stalwarts have taken to the social media to celebrate with him, congratulating him on his successful graduation.