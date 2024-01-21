NDC Odododiodio: Alfred Kotey Ashie wins parliamentary primary

Alfred Kotey Ashie has won elected the parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency of Greater Accra.

The primary was put on hold due to a litigation.

Alfred Nii Kortey Ashie got 1209 votes as against that of Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea's 952 votes.

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, in November 2023, disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in the parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The NDC explained that, Annan was not qualified in line with evidence presented, and based on Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that, “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

Annan unhappy witht he disqualification went to court and secured an injunction.

The NDC subsequently postponed the primary in the Odododiodioo constituency indefinitely.

Following the dismissal of the case, the party gave the go ahead for the primary to be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024.