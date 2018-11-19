NDC is tribal neutral - Asiedu Nketiah responds to 'no voltarian' slogan

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who has been elected to serve another four-year term as General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the fact that nobody from the Volta Region was elected into the leadership of the party at the 9th delegates congress was an indication that the NDC was not concerned about tribal considerations
.
A defeated National Organiser aspirant, Ms Anita De-Sooso, a Voltarian, in a television interview with Joy News at the Congress grounds said that the defeat of many Voltarian candidates who were aspiring to frontline positions meant that Ewes had been sidelined from the game, adding that: “Let’s see how it goes”.
The Volta Region sees itself as the ‘World Bank’ of the NDC.
Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, an Akan, who is now the newly-elected Chairman of the NDC, beat Mr Dan Abodakpi, a Voltarian, and three other aspirants at the Congress.
For the two-man General Secretary race, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, an Akan, beat his former Deputy, Koku Anyidoho, a Voltarian.
Mr Sammy Gyamfi, also an Akan, beat Mr Fred Agbenyo, a Voltarian, to become the new National Communication Officer.
Reaction
But reacting to the ethnic concerns raised by Ms De-Sooso in a radio interview with Class FM on Monday morning, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said: “the results rather tell you that the NDC is more tribal-neutral”.
“We have more to show that our party has risen above ethnic consideration.
“We are the party that has elected presidents from the three major ethnic classes – the Akan, Volta and North. So, if the election results of our party now seem to indicate that the choices were made from areas that do not seem to be predominantly NDC, it tells you that we are not an ethnic party.”
"The leadership that has been elected are predominantly Akan so how does it follow NPP's Akan agenda, so are you going to call NDC now as the Akan party or the Voltarian party or the Northern party," he said.