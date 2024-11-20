Next article: Mahama did not care about children of the poor when he opposed Free SHS - Bawumia

NDC gov't will recover all 'stolen funds' - Mahama

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Nov - 20 - 2024 , 14:54

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, says he will go after government officials and individuals who have misappropriated state funds through acts of corruption and mismanagement of Ghana’s economic resources if voted back into office.

He said an NDC government led by him will prioritise the recovery of all state funds allegedly “stolen” by appointees of the governmento and return it back to the tax payer.

Speaking at a rally at Effiduase in the New Juaben North constituency on Wednesday as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had plunged Ghana into a difficult economic situation due to their "selfish interests" over the nation's good.

“I assure you that when we come to power, and the NDC is coming back, we will go after all those who have stolen money belonging to the government and return it to the people,” Mr Mahama said.

He said the country had for the first time defaulted on its loan obligations to its creditors due to the excessive borrowing by the government, "corruption and the wanton mismanagement of public funds."

That, he said had brought disgrace to the country and also shortchanged investors.

Mr Mahama called on the youth to lead the charge to reverse what he referred to as a national disgrace by voting out the NPP government in the December election to make way for change.

Mr Mahama's #Mahama4Change2024 tour entered its third day in the Eastern Region on Wednesday with an engagement at the Effiduase chief's palace.

This was followed by a mini durbar at Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North constituency, where Mr Mahama addressed a gathering of party supporters and shared his vision for Ghana's development.

The team also held a mini rally at Begoro and Fanteakwa North.

Mr Mahama then addressed a community durbar at Osino in Fanteakwa South, where he emphasised the importance of voting for change in the upcoming election to help reset the country on a path of progress.

Later in the day, Mr Mahama's campaign team held community engagements at Kwabeng in the Atiwa West and Anyinam in Atiwa East.