Mahama did not care about children of the poor when he opposed Free SHS - Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 20 - 2024 , 13:26

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of showing insensitivity towards children from poor families by opposing the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Speaking to supporters in the Ahafo Ano South Constituency during the final day of his Ashanti Regional tour, Dr. Bawumia reiterated the transformative impact of the Free SHS initiative, a flagship policy of the NPP.

He criticized Mr. Mahama for his skepticism and vocal opposition to the policy, which he claimed would have deprived millions of Ghanaian children of an education.



Dr. Bawumia recalled the resistance the policy faced before its implementation, attributing much of it to former President Mahama.

“We promised the people of Ghana that we would implement Free SHS if we won. But when we said that, the former President said we were lying. He said it was 419. He even stated that if he had GHS 2 billion, he wouldn’t spend it on Free SHS. He believed it was not possible, but I insisted it was,” the Vice President said.



Highlighting the policy’s success, Dr. Bawumia stated that over 5.7 million children have benefited from Free SHS since its implementation eight years ago.

“This policy has been very impactful. If we had listened to former President Mahama’s opposition and pessimism, there wouldn’t have been Free SHS, and all these children would not have benefitted. This is a testament to our commitment to making education accessible to every Ghanaian child, regardless of their family’s financial situation,” he added.

Drawing comparisons between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on education, Dr. Bawumia accused Mr. Mahama’s administration of neglecting critical educational needs.

“When Mahama was President, he couldn’t even provide chalk to schools. Today, under the NPP, we are providing computers to students and teachers from Kindergarten to SHS. This shows our dedication to equipping Ghana’s future leaders with the tools they need to succeed,” he emphasized.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to continue supporting the NPP to sustain and expand policies like Free SHS, which he said are crucial for bridging the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged in society.

The Vice President’s remarks come amid intensifying campaigns ahead of the 2024 elections, with education policies remaining a key area of debate between the NPP and the NDC.