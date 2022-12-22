NDC Boston congratulates new national executives

The members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Boston, Massachusetts have extended their congratulations to the newly elected National Executives of the National Democratic Congress.
The members noted that they are confident that the experience, passion, and strategic prowess of the newly elected leadership will bring great success to the party.
"We are confident that the experience, passion, and strategic prowess of this leadership team will bring great success to the party from this day forward," the group said in a statement signed by Professor Andy Alhassan.
They added that the Boston cell was fiercely committed to fuelling the energy, perseverance, and courage that propelled the new leadership to victory and would enable the party to achieve tremendous success in the 2024 elections.
"As we galvanize for a chance to tackle the current economic mess imposed by the insensitive, self-centred, and incompetent present leadership of the NPP, we call for a united front and a broad policy discourse.
"Once again, our warmest congratulations to you. This is indeed a victory for our great party".