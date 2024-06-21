Featured

NDC engages Institute of Economic Affairs on policy formulation

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 21 - 2024 , 12:30

The Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Relations (Corporate Affairs) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, has held discussions with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

The discussions were aimed at fostering a stronger relationship and collaboration on policy formulation.

Dr. John Kwakye, head of the IEA, welcomed the NDC delegation and expressed his appreciation for the establishment of a new directorate focused on engaging CSOs.

In his remarks, Dr. Kwakye outlined twelve critical policy issues currently affecting Ghana, emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to macroeconomic instability, high inflation, and volatile exchange rates. He stressed the importance of addressing fundamental economic challenges and promoting industrialization and rural development for sustainable growth.

Dr. Kwakye also highlighted concerns about the poor implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, inefficiencies in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and inadequate sanitation practices.

He lamented Ghana's recurring reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noting that the country has sought assistance seventeen times without significant improvement. Dr. Kwakye presented several recommendations aimed at comprehensive and long-term solutions to these persistent issues.

On behalf of the NDC, Dr. Otokunor welcomed and appreciated Dr. Kwakye's insights. He assured that the next NDC administration, led by John Mahama, would prioritize these recommendations. Dr. Otokunor also highlighted Mahama's achievements in the energy sector and the swift measures taken to resolve the energy crisis.

This engagement forms part of the NDC's efforts to work closely with key policy stakeholders such as the IEA, aiming for a robust and inclusive approach to national development.