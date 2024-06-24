Next article: You have only one vote - Ogyeahoho to chiefs endorsing presidential aspirants

NAPO seeks collaboration with traditional and religious leaders

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 24 - 2024 , 07:13

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has made an effort to blend politics, tradition, and religion in his leadership approach, aiming to foster social cohesion and inclusion.

Dr. Prempeh, known as Napo, met with the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and a delegation from the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, led by Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

During his visit to the traditional ruler of the Abuakwa State on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Dr. Prempeh sought the wisdom and guidance of the revered Okyenhene.

"Osagyefo's wise and fatherly counsel has been invaluable, shaping many aspects of my personal and political life. This was another profound opportunity to listen to his words of wisdom," Napo wrote on his Facebook and X pages shortly after the visit.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, in welcoming the Energy Minister, praised his humility and dedication to Ghana's development. He commended Napo for seeking guidance from traditional authorities in his work.

Earlier that day, Dr. Prempeh engaged in interfaith dialogue by welcoming a delegation from the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

"The nexus between politics and religion, though distinct, is intertwined in their impact on society," he emphasised. He highlighted the need for a just, compassionate, and inclusive society built on shared values of integrity, empathy, and service, which underpin both political and religious leadership.

Rev. Wengam and his team prayed for Napo and offered intercessory prayers for the country's political leaders.