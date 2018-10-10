NaBCo holds orientation workshop for 341 graduates

The Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kofi Ofori, has urged graduates who are taking part in the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to see their participation in the programme as the first step to enter into the ’world’.
Mr Ofori has, therefore, advised them to perform the duties and responsibilities that will be assigned with the highest degree of public trust (in the context of discipline), as well as a sense of urgency.
The MCE gave the advice at the start of a three-day orientation workshop organised by NaBCo for 341 graduates selected from Ablekuma North for the programme in Accra.
Eschew negative tendencies
Laziness, absenteeism, lateness, insubordination, disrespect, Mr Ofori advised, should be eschewed in the course of the three-year period that the graduates would be under the programme.
The MCE stated that although the programme was not permanent employment, it will provide the graduates with an opportunity to utilise their skills to serve the nation and at the same time give them some income to neutralise the frustrations they experienced while at home.
The NPP Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North Constituency, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, conceded that there were bound to be some challenges at the implementation stages of the programme, bur she was of the firm belief that with time, they would be solved.
Team work
Madam Afriyieh appealed to all those with ‘pending’ as their status to exercise restraint since they would all be rolled on with time.
She encouraged the participants to work as a team in order to achieve the desired results.
The MP advised them adhere to the ethics of the work they would be given.
The Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Alhaji Shehu Awudu Kadiri, said the graduates should see themselves as stakeholders to improve the quality of life of the people on a sustainable basis.