Naana Opoku-Agyemang slams Akufo-Addo for blaming voters for Ekumfi’s lack of dev’t

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 18 - 2024 , 10:37

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has criticized President Akufo-Addo for his remarks on the lack of development at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

In a statement on X, [Twitter], Professor Opoku-Agyemang accused the president of a consistent pattern of attributing his failures to those who did not vote for him.

President Akufo-Addo stated that he did not pay attention to the Ekumfi area because the constituents voted against the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.

President Akufo-Addo said this during a meeting with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House last week.

Some have described the comment as un-presidential.

In her post on social media, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang who also served as Education Minister between 2013 and 2016 urged Ghanaians to vote against the NPP in the upcoming December polls, emphasizing the need to prioritize local area developments.

"Mr. President, please do something, say something different before you go."

"But come to think of it, our president has been consistent in blaming his failures and woes on those who he claims do not vote for him."

No one has forgotten his response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief from Aflao, about the need to complete one of our e-blocks to pre-empt unnecessary stress.

Many remember a similar reaction in response to the displaced and traumatized people of the flooded areas in the Volta Region.