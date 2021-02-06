Muntaka retracts bribery allegation against Supreme Court judge

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in Kumasi, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has retracted his bribery allegation against a Justice of the Supreme Court.
He has also apologised for any harm done to the image and reputation of the Justices of the Supreme Court and members of the Judiciary.
This follows his allegation that a Justice of the Supreme Court tried to bribe a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament-elect (MP) to influence her in the election of a Speaker of Parliament.
“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated was originally reported to me by a female colleague Parliamentarian,” part of a press statement signed and issued by Alhaji Muntaka on Saturday read.
Allegation
In the TV interview with on Sunday, Jan 10, 2021, Mr Muntaka, who is also the Chief Whip of the NDC caucus in parliament accused a Justice of the Supreme Court of attempting to induce a colleague NDC MP to vote for Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye as the Speaker.
“Shamefully, a Supreme Court judge called a lady colleague telling her what they will give her, if she votes for Prof Mike Oquaye. He told her that, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for free for the next four years.
“So we [NDC] are going to look into it. We will look at the time he made those calls,” Mr Muntaka stated.
Chief Justice’s investigations
Following that the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, had given the assurance that he would ascertain the facts involved in the allegation that a Justice of the Supreme Court tried to bribe an NDC MP-Elect to influence her in the election for a Speaker of Parliament.
A press statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, said the Chief Justice will seek the assistance of the person who made the allegation, the NDC MP for Asawase, Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.
