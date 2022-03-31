Adaklu MP challenges govt on over 10,000km roads constructed

The NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza is challenging the NPP government's assertion that over 10,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed.
Challenging the reference made to the figure by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the message on the State of the Nation presented in Parliament on Wednesday [March 30, 2022], Mr Agbodza said he will resign his position as MP if the government provides data on the 10,875 km of roads
Mr Agbodza who is the Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament challenged the government to provide data on claims that it has constructed over 10, 000 Kilometers of roads within a period of five years.
The President announced the construction of over 10,000 km of roads in a space of 5 years during his presentation of the State of the Nation’s Address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Addressing the media, Kwame Agbodza called for the relevant documents to support the assertion.
“If the government can have data on 10,800 kilometers of new roads constructed I will resign as an MP, take it from me. But if it is also true that the government did not build 10, 800 kilometers of road, the President should resign.”
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had declared 2021 as the “second year of roads”.
Delivering his inaugural speech on Thursday, January 7, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo said he will largely prioritize road projects to improve infrastructure this year.
“Our roads are being constructed at a faster pace than before, and yes, there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads. This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure.”
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, also reiterated the government’s resolve to construct more roads between 2021 and 2024.