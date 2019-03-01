VIDEO: Minister and MP trade insults on live TV

The MP for the Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye and Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide
Tempers got frayed Thursday when what started out as an intellectual discussion of political vigilantism on a morning show degenerated into near fisticuffs.
The MP for the Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye and Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide took their turn on the AM morning show and the former took exception to what he described as "indecent language" from Mr Hadzide.
The pair were discussing vigilantism and a leaked audio alleged to be the voice of the National Chairman of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
The host of the show, Kojo Yankson took exception to their discourse and condemned their words.
Watch the video below;