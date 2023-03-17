Mahama outlines measures to collate NDC results

Biiya Mukusah Ali Politics Mar - 17 - 2023 , 06:56

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is putting measures in place to collate the results of the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections by midnight of the election day.

He, therefore, urged party members, particularly polling agents who would be selected to man the polling stations across the country not to sleep but be vigilant on December 7, 2024 until results are counted and declared.

Mr Mahama, who was speaking in Sunyani in the Bono Region to end his two-day campaign tour, charged persons to be selected as polling agents to ensure that all ballot papers were counted and reported to the party's office through mobile phone calls before they brought the pink sheets personally to the party's office.

He said figures secured by the party would be uploaded into a system and gave assurance that by midnight of the election day, the party would have all results.

Training workshop

Mr Mahama said the party would organise five different training workshops for all polling agents to be selected by the party in order to improve their knowledge and skills.

He said victory in the 2024 general election required hard work and sleepless nights and ,therefore, urged polling agents to exhibit competency by being extremely vigilant to ensure that the ballots were protected until the results were counted and declared.

Mr Mahama said he would work hard to pool resources together such as vehicles, motorbikes and bicycles, including party T-shirts and flags in order to facilitate the 2024 campaign.

100 per cent

The NDC delegates from the region pledged 100 per cent votes for Mr Mahama in the upcoming party presidential primary.

The delegates in the 12 constituencies in the region warned that the party would suffer another heavy defeat if they failed to endorse Mr Mahama's candidature in the party's presidential primary slated for May 13, 2023.

Previous works visible

The Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, who spoke on behalf of the delegates, said the former President had a good record of accomplishments.

He said Mr Mahama's performance as President in the country was incomparable and unprecedented in the Fourth Republic, explaining that his achievements were still visible across the country.

At Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District, Mr Mahama said the government had overburdened businesses with huge taxes thereby leading to their collapse.

He said he was disheartened by the way businesses were folding up as a result of the reckless management of the economy.

The former President Mahama also took his campaign to Wamfie in the Dormaa East Constituency where he said the next NDC government would not start new projects but would rather concentrate on and complete all abandoned and uncompleted projects scattered across the country.

“We won’t be in a hurry to start new projects, every district, we will take an inventory of all projects that have been abandoned and we will commit our resources to finish them and when that is done, we can start new projects”, he stated.

Unity

Speaking at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality, Mr Mahama called on the rank and file of the party to unite in order to win the Dormaa Central seat.

He said he (Mahama) had observed that it was disunity that had made it impossible for the party to win the seat and challenged members to unite to win the seat during the 2024 general election.