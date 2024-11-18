Featured

Lordina Mahama campaigns in Kumasi markets, pledges support for women and traders

Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, wife of National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, has toured major markets in Kumasi to rally support for the NDC ahead of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

During her visit to the Racecourse and Kejetia markets, Mrs. Mahama engaged directly with traders, addressing their concerns and highlighting the NDC’s policies aimed at improving their businesses and livelihoods.

“Some people are going around telling mothers that my husband will cancel the Free SHS policy when he becomes president. I assure you, as his wife, he has not said that anywhere. In fact, he has great plans to improve the policy to make it better,” she stated, urging traders to reject such claims.

She encouraged voters to support John Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates to ensure both the presidency and a parliamentary majority for effective governance.

Focus on women-centric policies

At the Kejetia Market, Mrs. Mahama unveiled the NDC’s plans to empower women and children, including the creation of a Women’s Development Bank to provide financial support tailored to women entrepreneurs. She also highlighted initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Programme and a fee-free policy for first-year university students, aimed at expanding educational and economic opportunities.

“These policies reflect the NDC’s commitment to supporting women and creating an environment where businesses can thrive,” she said.

The campaign event also addressed infrastructure development, with speakers affirming the party’s plans to complete phase two of the Kejetia Market project and upgrade the Racecourse Market to offer traders relief from harsh weather conditions.

Reception

Reacting to the enthusiastic reception from traders, Mrs. Mahama expressed gratitude, saying, “I am very pleased with the love you have shown me today. This is an unforgettable moment for me and all of us.”

Earlier, Mrs. Mahama met with market representatives to discuss their challenges, including infrastructure needs and access to credit. She assured them that the NDC’s policies are designed to address these issues comprehensively.

The Ashanti Region, often considered a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, has become a focal point for NDC campaign activities, with the party aiming to secure significant support in the region.