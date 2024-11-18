Next article: Lordina Mahama campaigns in Kumasi markets, pledges support for women and traders

Kufuor backs Bawumia’s proposal to empower traditional rulers

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 16:45

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s plan to strengthen the role of traditional rulers in Ghana’s governance.

The proposal, part of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for the presidency, aims to amend the Chieftaincy Act to grant Chiefs greater involvement in local governance and deepen their collaboration with the government.

Speaking on the proposal in a broadcast yesterday, President Kufuor described it as a visionary and culturally grounded idea, underscoring the significant respect traditional leaders command across Ghana.

“This is laudable and a good proposal,” the former president stated. “From the coast to the north, our chiefs and queen mothers are now well-educated and knowledgeable. They are trusted by their communities, unlike politicians, who are often viewed with suspicion.”

Traditional leadership as a bridge

Highlighting the deep respect Ghanaians have for their traditional leaders, President Kufuor emphasized their potential role in fostering trust and unity within communities.

“In Accra, the Chiefs command respect, and so it is in the Akan areas—Asante, Akyem, Akropong, Akwamu, Kwahu. The same applies to Bono, Gonja, Dagomba, Wa, and other regions. Our traditional leaders hold the respect of the people,” he explained.

He argued that Dr. Bawumia’s proposal demonstrates an understanding of Ghana’s cultural values and the practical role Chiefs can play in governance.

“If Dr. Bawumia says he will empower the Chiefs and involve them in governance, it shows he appreciates the value system of the country. As a servant leader, a politician must understand and leverage this value system to bring people on board and drive national progress.”

President Kufuor noted that engaging traditional rulers aligns with the expectations of many Ghanaians who trust their Chiefs to represent their interests effectively.

“If through the Chiefs you’ll get the people to understand what you want to do for them, for the country to move forward, that is something very good,” he added.