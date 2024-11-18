Featured

Atasomanso Chief urges residents to support Bawumia and NPP for continuity

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 19:38

The Chief of Atasomanso, Nana Owusu Barimah III, has called on residents of the Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region to vote overwhelmingly for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need to safeguard the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) development achievements.

Speaking on Monday during Dr. Bawumia’s visit to Atasomanso to meet stakeholders in the constituency, Nana Owusu Barimah III, on behalf of traditional rulers, praised the NPP for its impressive governance over the past eight years.

Advertisement

“The NPP has done a great job, and we want continuity. But that continuity depends on you, me, and everybody coming out to vote,” the Chief stated.

He urged residents to actively spread the message of the party’s accomplishments and to ensure a high voter turnout.

“Let us spread the good message to everyone to get out and vote so that the NDC cannot come back,” he added. “It is only the NPP that offers real development when they are in power.”

Highlighting Development Under NPP

Nana Owusu Barimah III pointed to examples of the NPP’s developmental strides, including the Free SHS policy and infrastructure projects that have positively impacted the Atasomanso community and the nation at large.

“We have all seen the good things the government is doing. It is up to us to come out and vote in our numbers for Bawumia and the NPP to protect this good work,” he said.

Taking a jab at skeptics, he remarked, “If you wear some spectacles and say you cannot see the good works of the government, it is up to you. As for us, the Chiefs and people of Nhyiaeso, we have seen them and we will continue to support the government.”