Mahama takes campaign to Akufo-Addo’s backyard

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 15:48

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama's #Mahama4Change2024 tour on Monday burst into life in the Eastern Region, the home region of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

The former president kicked off his campaign trail with a bang at the Nsawam Lorry Park in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, rallying enthusiastic supporters.

The NDC team made inroads in the Ayensuano constituency, hosting a mini community durbar at Teacher Mante, where Mr Mahama connected with locals, sharing his vision for regional growth.

At Adeiso in the Upper West Akim constituency, Mr Mahama himself drummed up support, urging the gathering and voters to consider the poor state of the economy and vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enable an economic recovery under an NDC-led government.

As the day unfolded, Mr Mahama engaged with communities in the Lower West Akim's Asamankese, listening to concerns and outlining plans to traders and shoppers alike at a community engagement in the central business area in Asamankese before to Kyebi in the Abuakwa South constituency, where he was received with a warm welcome by an enthusiastic crowd.

For the next five days, Mr Mahama's team will immerse themselves in all corners of the eastern selling the 'Reset Ghana' agenda.