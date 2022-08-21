Kwesi Atta Antwi elected new Lay President of Methodist Church Ghana

The Methodist Church Ghana has elected Kwesi Atta Antwi, a member of the Kumasi Wesley Society, in the Kumasi Diocese as the next Lay President of the church.
The Lay President of the Methodist Church Ghana, is a person who is not a reverend minister but mandated by the Methodist Constitution to “assist the Presiding Bishop in giving leadership to the Church in addition to carrying out duties that may be assigned by Conference and by the Presiding Bishop.
The Lay President also presides over the Representative Session of Conference and General Directorates in the absence of the Presiding Bishop.
Mr Atta Antwi who is a Past Lay Chairman of the Kumasi Diocese and a Management Consultant will take office from October, 2023 when the three year mandate of the incumbent, William Orleans Oduro expires.
He was elected after a run-off election held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the 50th Annual and 12th Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church Ghana held in Winneba.
He has served the Church in several capacities at various levels.
He polled 255 votes, representing 68.63 per cent of ballots cast to go pass his closest contender, Grace Nkrumah-Mills of the Wesley Society in Akosombo in the Somanya Diocese, who secured 117 votes.
Key decisions taken by church at the Winneba Conference
At the conference in Winneba, the Methodist Church Ghana took some key decisions including the creation of two new Dioceses starting October 1, 2022 to bring the total number of Dioceses to 22.
The new ones are the Ho and North America.
