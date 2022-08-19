fbpx

It's my hope all will co-operate to find worthy successor to Mion Lana - Akufo-Addo

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the hope that all will co-operate to find a worthy successor to the Mion Lana, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V.

"It will be one of the best ways we can pay tribute and honour to his memory," President Akufo-Addo said when a delegation from Dagbon called on him on Thursday, to inform him about the passing of the 48-year-old Mion Lana, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V.


He died on Wednesday and was buried same day in line with Islamic custom.

President Akufo-Addo said given that the late chief was a peacemaker and contributed to the search for lasting peace in Dagbon, getting a successor in a peaceful manner was necessary.

Per tradition and custom, traditional authorities of Dagbon, will on Thursday, August 25, begin the process to install a new regent pending the final funeral rites of the late Mion-Lana.  

President Akufo-Addo put up the following post on Facebook when the delegation called on him

On Thursday, 18th August 2022, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, sent a delegation to Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency, to inform me of the death of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, the Chief of Mion.
Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu was a young man, who had a good heart, and was a lover of his people.
He was a respectful and obedient Chief to his Overlord, and who was determined to do his bit to advance the welfare of the people of Dagbon.
It is my hope that, when the funeral rites are concluded, all will co-operate to find a worthy successor to him as Mion Lana. It will be one of the best ways we can pay tribute and honour to his memory.
It is a sad day for Dagbon, and I express my deep, sincere condolences to the Yaa-Na, the family of the late Mion Lana, and the people of Dagbon.
May the soul of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu rest in perfect peace.

