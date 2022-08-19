It's my hope all will co-operate to find worthy successor to Mion Lana - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the hope that all will co-operate to find a worthy successor to the Mion Lana, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V.
"It will be one of the best ways we can pay tribute and honour to his memory," President Akufo-Addo said when a delegation from Dagbon called on him on Thursday, to inform him about the passing of the 48-year-old Mion Lana, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V.
Read also: Mion Paramount chief who died Wednesday laid to rest
He died on Wednesday and was buried same day in line with Islamic custom.
President Akufo-Addo said given that the late chief was a peacemaker and contributed to the search for lasting peace in Dagbon, getting a successor in a peaceful manner was necessary.
Per tradition and custom, traditional authorities of Dagbon, will on Thursday, August 25, begin the process to install a new regent pending the final funeral rites of the late Mion-Lana.
President Akufo-Addo put up the following post on Facebook when the delegation called on him
On Thursday, 18th August 2022, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, sent a delegation to Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency, to inform me of the death of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, the Chief of Mion.
Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu was a young man, who had a good heart, and was a lover of his people.He was a respectful and obedient Chief to his Overlord, and who was determined to do his bit to advance the welfare of the people of Dagbon.It is a sad day for Dagbon, and I express my deep, sincere condolences to the Yaa-Na, the family of the late Mion Lana, and the people of Dagbon.
May the soul of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu rest in perfect peace.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh