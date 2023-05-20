Kumawu roads not for election — Minister of Roads

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics May - 20 - 2023 , 12:12

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has assured residents of Kumawu that road projects currently ongoing in the constituency were no fluke and would not stop after the by-election on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

He said the road projects in the constituency had been procured together with those of the Kwabre East and added that it was just unfortunate and a coincidence that the works were taking place following the death of the former Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Philip Atta Basoah.

According to him, the procurement process for the road project had started earlier and the sod-cutting was to take place during the week when Mr Basoah passed on.

Recall

Mr Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission and he is expected to be buried today, May 20, 2023

Great town

Speaking to the media during an inspection of the ongoing road rehabilitation project in Kumawu and its environs in the Ashanti Region last Wednesday, Mr Amoako-Attah said Kumawu was a prominent town in the history of Ghana and as such should also boast of good road networks befitting its status.

Patience

He called on Ghanaians to have patience and wait for their turn in developmental projects.

He said agitations and protests would lead to nothing if the wherewithal were not there for the government to undertake such projects.

According to him, once the project had been earmarked and budgeted for, the government would surely find the means to undertake it.

Impression

The sector minister was impressed with the progress of work done so far in the constituency and was hopeful that the project would be completed on time to enable the residents to derive its full benefits.

Under the project, Kumawu, Besoro, Bodomase and Woraso would all benefit from 10-kilometre (Km) town roads and the rehabilitation and expansion of the Effiduase-Kumawu road.

Out of the expected 10-kilometres of town roads, the contractor has so far asphalted two Kilometre of the Kumawu town roads while similar projects are ongoing in Woraso, Bodomase and Besoro.