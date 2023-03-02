Kojo Bonsu scales up campaign

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 02 - 2023 , 07:22

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and one of the contenders for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbeareship race, Kojo Bonsu, has scaled up his campaign, rallying up support to build "a 21st century Ghana we all want ".

He was in the Yunyoo Constituency in the North East Region to sell his campaign of building a new Ghana mainly to delegates, chiefs and elders within the constituency.

Yunyoo used to be a twin constituency within Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo, which has been separated to be independent constituencies.

Mr Bonsu, a Ghanaian businessman, sports administrator and politician who served the KMA from 2013 to 2016 under the previous NDC administration, comes face-to-face with former President John Dramani Mahama, and a former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, for the single slot later in the year.

He seized the opportunity to touch base with different youth groups, power brokers and some floating voters to rally support for the party to oust the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

Touched by his new Ghana message, a middle-aged woman walked up to him with adorable twins and said: "Sir, please take pictures with my twins (a boy and girl), I want the boy to become like you when he's old. I'll print this picture and keep it for them when they grow," she said.

He told the Daily Graphic after the tour of the region that he would meet every delegate, including Members of Parliament "so we can think together on this new agenda".

"This election is not about Kojo Bonsu. It's about Ghana, our children and their future.

"With what I'm witnessing under the NPP, the future looks bleak for this generation. We need a united front to kick them out," he said.