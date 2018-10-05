Kojo Bonsu advocates victory through unity, accountability

A flag bearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Mr Kojo Bonsu has said his vision for seeking the position is to see to a party that is united in both thought and action, working tirelessly to redress broken promises .
Such a united entity, he posited, would provide an enabling platform that would merge all voices, views, positions
“This inclusiveness will ensure that all voices are heard and that obligations such as paying stipends on time are never again violated by corrupt individuals,” he stressed.
Addressing a press conference in Accra to formally launch his campaign for the flag bearer bid, he said, “we know only too well that the party lost touch with the people who matter most, the grassroots of our nation and the cadres of our party. In that single inexcusable mistake, we destroyed the central pillar of what unites us, and with that, we lost the election.”
2016 defeat was a shocker
He said the defeat of the NDC in 2016 was a big shock, but it was also a moment of truth that should have initiated a process of facing up to the uncomfortable facts of why the party lost the polls.
However, what followed, unfortunately, he said was yet another failure which was evident in the inability of the NDC leadership to unite its members with the common purpose of picking themselves up, dusting off the defeat and getting on with the task of rebuilding and
For him, the NDC was at a crossroad of whether to regain its rightful place as the only party that could credibly claim to have the well-being of all Ghanaians at heart “or we are going to be judged as the generation that failed the NDC, and be known as the generation that failed Ghana.”
The defeat of the party in the 2016 polls, he said, had threatened to split the party but rather than join the chorus of blame, he called for an end to the bad blood and for members of the party to join together and work for a united NDC.
That initiative, he said, evolved into the NDC Unity Walks that took place in all the 10 regions across the country and was attended by thousands of NDC members and supporters.
“Together, we not only
Kojo Bonsu’s desires
Under his leadership, he said the NDC would be a party that offered a workable plan for the economic transformation of the country.