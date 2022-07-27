John Boadu pledges support to new party executives

The immediate past General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has pledged his support to the Stephen Ayesu Ntim and Justice Kodua Frimpong-led administration of the party.
“I wish to seize this opportunity to openly assure them of my unflinching commitment and support to their administration, particularly as we build up to the 2024 general election, which we are determined to win,” he said.
This comes after Mr Boadu lost his position to Mr Kodua at the party’s National Delegates’ Conference held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium to elect new leaders.
In a statement issued in Accra, Mr Boadu said his resolve towards working hard to enable the NPP break the ‘8’, had become stronger than ever.
He, therefore, called on members of the party, particularly those who supported him in his bid to be re-elected, to render their unwavering support to the new administration and the party as a whole in order to win the 2024 general election.
He said he had full confidence in the ability of the new executives to steer the affairs of the party and to make history by winning the 2024 general election.
“I also wish to humbly call on all party members who believed in my vision and supported my re-election bid to kindly extend similar belief and support to the newly elected executives to succeed,” Mr Boadu said.
“Once again, congratulations to the Ntim-Kodua led national executive officers. May you lead this party to greatness and fulfil the wishes and aspirations of our people,” he added.
Election
Mr Kodua, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), defeated Mr Boadu to emerge as the new chief scribe for the governing party.
He won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.
John Boadu served the position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.