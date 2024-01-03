Jefferson Sackey donates wheelchairs, food items to PWDs in Ablekuma Central

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 03 - 2024 , 08:54

The end of the year brought joy and inspiration to Laterbiokorshie in Accra, as New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Mr. Jefferson Sackey, hosted a festive feast for people living with disabilities (PWDs) in the community.

Themed "Jefferson Sackey's End of Year Feast for PWDs," the event drew hundreds of individuals with various disabilities from all seven electoral areas.

Beyond mere celebration, the feast stood as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and empathy, offering a vision of a brighter future for all residents. Mr. Sackey took steps towards a more inclusive community by donating wheelchairs to three individuals in urgent need, significantly improving their mobility.

In his address, Mr. Sackey passionately challenged the attendees to overcome physical limitations and achieve greatness.

He cited inspirational figures like Stevie Wonder, Oscar Pistorius, and local hero Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah, urging them to defy societal expectations and strive for excellence.

Furthermore, Mr. Sackey pledged to make the feast an annual tradition if elected Member of Parliament.

This commitment signifies a dedication to the well-being and inclusivity of the PWD community in Ablekuma Central. The annual feast would foster a legacy of unity, support, and a more caring and compassionate environment.

To conclude the impactful event, each PWD received a generous package containing 5kg of rice, a liter of cooking oil, and a locally produced Ekumfi juice.