I will meet all incumbent MPs who lost their seats - Mahama assures

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 15:18

The newly elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama says he will meet all the incumbent Members of Parliament who lost their slots in the party’s just ended Parliamentary primaries.

He said the affected MPs remain asset of the party and that the party will need their rich experience and talents to win the 2024 general elections.

The NDC parliamentary primary held across the country in 212 constituencies last Saturday saw 16 of their incumbent MPS losing their seats to new entrants.

Former President Mahama said "We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation. We need cooperation to build a better Ghana and a better NDC. I am, therefore, calling for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and your aspirants and supporters."

In addition, he said, "Incumbent Members of Parliament who lost their primaries must also keep your heads up. You remain a hero for the good job you have done, and continue to do, for our party and country. We need your experience and talents for the onerous job that faces us when the good people of Ghana give us a mandate to steer the affairs of this country once more."

He also urged the MPs who lost their seats to use their "remaining one and half years of your Parliamentary mandate to carry out your duties with dedication and commitment to safeguarding the interest of the Ghanaian people."

For Mr Mahama, "The party needs you [MPs], and we will continue to rely on you as we seek to win election 2024 and change the destiny of the suffering people of Ghana."

"I assure you of my open-mindedness, my open-door policy, and my commitment to run a government based on merit and competence. Let me reaffirm my unshaken commitment to offer the needed support to our Parliamentary Candidates and all Constituencies to make certain that we secure a healthy majority in the next parliament," he said.