John Mahama urges 'disappointed' NPP members to join NDC

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 15:56

The newly elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has extended an invitation to all "disappointed" members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the NDC.

For him, the NDC was ready to welcome anyone who genuinely shares in the vision of the opposition NDC party.

He said many are those who have been disappointed by the "abysmal performance" of the NPP, stressing that such persons needed to join the NDC in order to restore hope in the country.

Speaking at a post-election acceptance speech event held on Monday afternoon, (May 15, 2023), at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, the former President also urged all individuals whose businesses had been stifled by the Akufo-Addo-led government to join forces with the NDC to win the 2024 general elections.

He said Ghanaians have suffered enough hardship and misrule of the governing NPP and it is time to show them the exit door.

He has, therefore, encouraged all NDC campaign teams across the country to campaign everywhere, including social media “and even in your private conversations.”

"All those who will vote for the NDC, we shall protect your votes,” he assured voters, stressing that a vote for the NDC on December 7, 2024 meant a vote for Ghana's progress.

"Your vote will propel the NDC into office,” former President Mahama said, adding, "My team is ready and willing to build a new Ghana with you."

For him, a victory for the NDC is not only for the NDC but for the entire country.