I’ll support NDC grassroots - Alhaji Nasiru

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Sheriff Nasiru, who is vying for the position of National Vice-Chairman, has said he will help provide logistics and financial support to the grassroots of the party to ensure that they become vanguards at the polling stations, constituency and regional levels.
He said that has been his motivation for joining the race for the position adding he would provide the grassroots of the party with logistics and financial support to work for the party to ensure victory in the 2024 general election.
Nomination forms
Alhaji Nasiru, who has picked nomination forms to contest for the position, said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic.
He told the Daily Graphic that he had paid the filing fees and all his dues and had dispatched the forms to all the 275 constituencies to be endorsed by party members as required by the party's laws.
"I'll submit my forms before next week," he said.
His most important reason for joining the race, he added, was to help the party to win the 2024 election.
"I'll devote all my time, energy and resources to ensure that the NDC wins the 2024 elections. The victory will be so convincing that nobody can contest the results," he said.
“The NPP should be wary. I'll give them tough time. In 2024, we will not go to court. The elections will be decided at the polling stations," he said.
Vision
Alhaji Nasiru, who is the Chief Executive of A&C Company Limited, a real estate entity, said one of the first moves he would make if elected would be to trigger an amendment of the Constitution of the NDC to put structures in place to make the party financially self-sufficient both in government and opposition.
He said he would also initiate moves to grow party membership through various schemes and initiatives he had crafted.
“The founders of the party did well. They gave us a good party constitution. But after more than two decades we need a new constitution that will suit the current times we are in and the new crop of members we have,'' he said.
He noted that NDC and its leaders did not have a business mindset and added that he would ensure that party members were assisted to establish businesses to enable them to take care of themselves and finance the party.
He said currently the party was having financial challenges, and asked, ''Where are the structures put in place by the party to deal with the financial difficulties?''
Alhaji Nasiru observed that although the NDC was born out of a revolution, it was timid when in government and said that must change.
''When we are in government, we must help people in all sectors of the economy, all professions, all public and private offices who are sympathetic to our cause like the NPP does. The NDC must change the way it does things. We must not be timid in government,'' he said.
Asked what his chances of winning were, Alhaji Nasiru said he had almost a one hundred per cent chance of winning.
''I have been with the grassroots from the beginning. My vision, my policies and my work since 1996 will speak for me,'' he said.